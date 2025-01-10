Uber to pick-up and drop-off at El Escambrón during San Sebastián Festival

During the event, Uber trips will be limited to the designated area in coordination with the Municipality of San Juan.

Exclusive lanes and staff will ease traffic flow for festival-goers.

Uber, in collaboration with the Municipality of San Juan, will set up a special pick-up and drop-off zone at the Escambrón parking lot for the second consecutive year during the San Sebastián Street Festival from Jan. 16-19.

The initiative seeks to speed up mobility to Old San Juan during the festival. Drivers will have access to an exclusive lane from Paseo Caribe to Tercer Milenio park in Escambrón, using a digital badge provided by Uber.

“The integration of technology and urban planning has transformed the mobility experience in ‘Sanse.’ Having a special area in the Escambrón parking lot will be key for an event of this magnitude. We thank the municipality of San Juan for trusting Uber as a technological partner for the second consecutive year,” said Carolina Coto, communications manager for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean.

Uber will have personnel on-site to manage traffic flow, and the route will be marked for visibility. The designated area will operate during the following hours:

Jan. 16-18: 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Jan. 19: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“This alliance with Uber strengthens our logistics planning for the Sanse Festival. Last year, we demonstrated that an organized mobility system is vital for the enjoyment and safety of visitors,” San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero said.

During the festival, Uber trips will only be allowed to and from the designated Escambrón area due to access restrictions to Old San Juan. Riders must select “Uber Zone-Drop-Off” or “Uber Zone-Pick-Up” in the app.

Uber said it transported more than 14,000 people during the festival last year.