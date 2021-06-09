Puerto Rico Cocktail Week Isla heads West

Timber & Blues at the Jardín del Atlántico in Aguadilla.

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week (PRCW) is heading out west as part of the PRCW Isla initiative, a local cocktail trip to different municipalities, bars and restaurants, where it will offer free educational workshops for bartenders and industry workers, organizers said.

PRCW Isla, jointly with the participating bars, will be offering tastings and events to continue celebrating and elevating Puerto Rico’s cocktail industry.

The first events will take place June 14 starting at 3:30 p.m. with workshops for workers in the hospitality and service industry, and June 16 with the “Reggae Night & Cocktails,” both at Timber & Blues at the Jardín del Atlántico, Aguadilla.

PRCW will offer educational seminars on personal finance by Macallan Regional Ambassador Joe Cabassa, and CPA Oscar Calderón. In addition to offering tools for life, participants will receive a practical social media workshop by influencer marketing agency Magnet.

“We’re very excited to begin this tour of Puerto Rico in the western area. For PRCW, this initiative is a great step to continue nurturing and developing the cocktail industry in Puerto Rico,” said Alexandra Rivera, founding partner of PRCW.

Those interested can register via this link before June 14. The event has limited capacity of 40 people.

“We seek to provide the best tools for members of the hospitality industry accessible through our workshops and activities; that’s why PRCW Isla was born. The experience of savoring the magic that hides behind the Puerto Rican cocktail bar, its talents and places in the four points cardinals of the island,” said Roberto Berdecía, founding partner of PRCW.

