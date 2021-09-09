Type to search

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week, island edition, ends route in Cayey

Contributor September 9, 2021
Seminars for hospitality industry staff and cocktail lovers will take place at Eco Lounge Bar.

Puerto Rico Cocktail Week, the project that kicked off by featuring free workshops and talks for bartenders and industry workers, will end its run in the town of Cayey.

The seminars of the fourth edition of PRCW Isla will take place at the ECO Lounge Bar Sept. 14, starting at 3 p.m. with workshops aimed exclusively at staff of the hospitality industry and closing with an event open to the public starting at 6 p.m.

“For us, the most important thing is to contribute to the growth and professionalism of this industry,” said Alexandra Rivera, founding partner of PRCW.

Some of the topics to be covered at the seminar address personal finances, the practical use of social media, tourism promotion, and a cocktail workshop.

The event for the public will feature tastings of cocktails and music.

In prior events, the PRCW Isla initiative has reached more than 200 people in Puerto Rico’s hospitality and service industries.

Those interested in the seminars, which offer limited capacity, should register and make a suggested $5 donation that will go to the “Tip Jar” emergency fund to continue to support the hospitality and service industries, organizers said.

