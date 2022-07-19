Puerto Rico gov’t to host NASS Summer Conference ’24

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico's Secretary of State Omar J. Marrero.

Puerto Rico has been chosen as the official venue for the NASS Summer Conference 2024 hosted by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), the island’s Secretary of State Omar J. Marrero confirmed.

The decision was announced following a vote by the organization’s executive committee. Puerto Rico’s selection was unanimously ratified by the plenary, Marrero said.

“We’re grateful to the National Association of Secretaries of State for the opportunity to host this important meeting in 2024,” Marrero said.

“Twelve years ago, NASS held its annual convention on the island. However, more than a decade has passed and we’re eager to showcase Puerto Rico’s transformation,” said Marrero.

“The conference is the ideal scenario for promoting Puerto Rico at a national scale,” he said.

The NASS Summer Conference is held annually. During the meeting, these executives from different states gather to discuss public affairs, legislative matters, and security initiatives, among others.

Furthermore, the Secretaries participate in a variety of sessions where they discuss current initiatives from their respective states. NASS oversees developing the event schedule. The agenda will be published closer to the convention date.

“We’re excited about the selection of Puerto Rico as the host for this convention,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “This demonstrates our ability to hold important events such as this one, in which important US state government leaders meet.”

“It also shows how Puerto Rico is positioned as an attractive destination because of the remarkable experiences it offers visitors, thus enriching the event,” he said.

Thirty Secretaries of State and one Lt. Governor participated of the annual conference held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7–10. The discussions included topics on cyber security, election administration, business services and more.

The Conference concluded with the sworn-in of New Jersey Secretary of State, Tahesha Way, as NASS 2022-2023 president.