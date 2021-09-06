Puerto Rico ‘paradores’ celebrate 48 years of history with discount offer

Parador El Buen Café in Hatillo is participating in the special offers.

The Association of Owners of Paradores and Tourism of Puerto Rico is marking with an offer for its guests, the 48 years of the creation of the “Paradores de Puerto Rico” brand with a special agenda to share the local culture, history, music, gastronomy, and hospitality.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company created the brand in 1973, to highlight Puerto Rican culture, and encourage local and foreign tourists to discover the thousands of attractions offered by municipalities beyond the San Juan metropolitan area. Paradores are defined as small inns.

“On the occasion of the celebration of October, ‘Paradores Month,’ the Association is launching an offer with a discount of $48 in the total of stays of two nights or more,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, Association president and co-owner of Combate Beach Resort.

This offer applies to new reservations for stays on weekdays, from Sept. 7 to Nov. 18.

Each small inn has prepared to mark the occasion. The properties contribute to the tourism sector and the economy by creating hundreds of jobs and attracting thousands of visitors to towns outside the metropolitan area.

“We have a unique and diverse tourism product. Each parador is different and has its own history and charm. In addition, several of our ‘paradores’ are recognized worldwide for their high quality and service, and we are Puerto Rican families serving other families around the world,” said Ramírez.

The small inns participating in this offer are: Boquemar in the Village of Boquerón; Combate Beach Resort at Combate Beach; El Buen Café in Hatillo; Guánica 1929 in Guánica; and Villas Sotomayor in Adjuntas.

“Puerto Rico has more than 10,000 attractions and high-quality restaurants, and the vast majority operate at capacity following the safety regulations dictated by the pandemic. The ‘paradores’ are in centers of a high ecotourism interest and represent Puerto Rican traditions and hospitality.” said Christian Rivera, vice president of the association and co-owner of Parador Guánica 1929.

From March to August 2021, the small inns in the association saw higher occupancy levels than the same period of 2019, attributed to visitor support to businesses keeping high health and safety standards and the marketing and promotion efforts by the Tourism Co. and Discover Puerto Rico.