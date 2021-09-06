Science Trust, parallel18 partner with Mastercard to support startups

"Innovation drives entrepreneurial and economic development on a local and regional level," says Science Trust Chief Innovation Officer Sebastián Vidal.

As part of the resources provided to emerging companies and startups, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and parallel18, along with Mastercard, signed a collaborative agreement that will benefit businesses that are participating in the international accelerator programs based in Puerto Rico.

With this strategic agreement, startups will have the opportunity to get technical support and mentorships that will help them gain local and global growth, within a workspace sponsored by Mastercard, the organizations said.

“At parallel18 we believe that innovation drives entrepreneurial and economic development on a local and regional level. This alliance with Mastercard helps us to that end,” said Science Trust Chief Innovation Officer Sebastián Vidal.

“We want to provide each startup the best assets and education that will boost their services and solutions with that goal in mind. The fintech industry and automated payments are increasingly necessary, and we want more companies to adopt them,” he said.

As part of the initiatives that Mastercard will be leading with the accelerator are connecting with participating startups and providing mentoring sessions under the fintech perspective. In addition, they will provide support on the DemoDay as the main sponsor.

“As global leaders in payments, we’re contributing to the future of fintech, and we want to propel Puerto Rico’s economy in their current phase,” said José Vargas, the Regional Manager of Mastercard Puerto Rico.

“Through this alliance, we can be a vehicle for innovation and training while promoting this niche that is currently developing on the island,” he said.