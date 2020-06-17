Puerto Rico Ports Authority gains access to 3 cargo docks in San Juan

June 17, 2020 255

The Puerto Rico Ports Authority and maritime cargo and stowage services company Puerto Rico Terminals LLC, reached an agreement that guarantees the “uninterrupted service of maritime cargo management” by that firm in the Puerto Nuevo Ports Zone, while it “opens space to attract other operations needing space in the loading docks,” agency Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz announced.

Ports will take back three docks in the dock area, as well as recover additional parcels of land, for a total of 19 acres of land that will be transferred to the agency, he said.

“This agreement will release the M, N and O Docks for use by third parties that need to access to the maritime port and storage in the Puerto Nuevo Ports Zone,” Pizá-Batiz said.

“This will not only allow greater competition by increasing the number of maritime cargo companies operating in the Ports Zone, but also a greater capacity for cargo, medical/hospital and other ships, that can dock there during emergencies,” he said.