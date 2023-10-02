Puerto Rico renews workplace safety agreement for Mexican workers

Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Gabriel Maldonado-González and Juan Manuel Calderon Jaimes, Mexico's consul in Puerto Rico, renew the collaborative agreement.

Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Gabriel Maldonado-González announced the renewal of a collaborative agreement with the Mexican consulate in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The agreement aims to equip Mexican workers on the island with essential health and safety tools for the workplace.

Regarding the alliance, which will be facilitated through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Maldonado-González stated: “We are aware of the urgent need for labor that affects numerous industries, leading many companies to recruit foreign personnel to meet their production needs, either through work visas or local recruitment efforts.

“It is our duty to ensure optimal working conditions for everyone. Therefore, the renewal of this agreement will allow us to continue educating our Mexican brothers and sisters about their rights and the responsibilities of their employers.”

For his part, Consul Juan Manuel Calderón-Jaimes noted: “This document will have a validity of three years, providing us with greater certainty in planning and implementing mutual interest activities for the occupational safety and health of Mexican individuals in Puerto Rico.”

Calderón-Jaimes emphasized the collaboration’s significance in protecting the labor rights of the “Mexican community residing on the island, to whom preventive messages are regularly delivered with the support of OSHA, as well as attention and monitoring of the working conditions of temporary Mexican workers living on the island.”

The agreement stipulates that OSHA will develop training programs for these workers, focusing efforts on preventing workplace hazards. Additionally, the OSHA Inspection Bureau will be ready to address any complaints or reports made by workers.