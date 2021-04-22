Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Assoc. marks 70th anniversary

SME President Stella Roque.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) announced the celebration of its 70th anniversary under the slogan “Advancing our industry through our members’ success’.”

Anniversary activities include free educational conferences and discussions, as well as offers throughout the year.

The professional trade group will host the first of three keynote conferences of its “SME Leadership Titanium Series,” through its YouTube channel on April 29, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., featuring Desireé Ortiz-Rodríguez, the first woman to preside over SME Puerto Rico in 1992-93 and commercial leader of Logitech’s Video Collaboration for Latin America.

Ortiz will share her perspective on leadership, inclusion, diversity, and equity and critical factors to stay current, lead, and motivate a multigenerational team, among other topics. Jorge Bracero, president-elect of the SME and Chief Marketing Officer of Compañía Cervecera de Puerto Rico, will lead the discussion.

“We celebrate these 70 years with a series of free events in recognition of our goal of honoring the sales and marketing professions by providing our members with the environment, tools, and opportunities for professional development so that they may elevate the industry through their success. These initiatives will complement the studies and events that we already have on schedule, such as the SME Digital Forum: Pivoting the New Normal that will be held May 11-13 through the 3D Events platform,” SME President Stella Roque said.

Other anniversary events include the publication of the 70-second “Trends” videos covering digital, marketing, and sales trends, up to economic projections for 2022. The SME will also publish a series of brief interviews that will present the perspective of marketing and sales leaders on the best they have seen in the industry this year, what has been their riskiest and most successful strategy or campaign, and what is the best way to market yourself as a professional, among other topics.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.