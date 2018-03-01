PRIMEX supports recovery of local industry, preparation for future disasters

As part of efforts to support the recovery of the Puerto Rican businesses, and in turn bring in preparing for future disasters and emergencies on the island, the Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Service recently received the visit of the president of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), Jeff Finkle, and economic recovery specialist, Rodrick Miller.

PRIMEX asked IEDC, which is the main organization that brings together economic development professionals in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada and that works on retention initiatives, attraction and business development, allocation of volunteer experts on issues of economic recovery as they did after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and other similar disasters.

As part of the organization’s efforts, the organizations coordinated meetings with Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy, business leaders and business support organizations to learn about their concerns and initiatives, said PRIMEX Executive Director, Migdalia Rosado.

“Through multiple visits to companies in manufacturing and related sectors, we identified the need for better preparation to face the multiple challenges of a disaster such as Hurricane María,” said Rosado.

In the days following the disaster, companies experienced disruption of operations due to the absence of electricity, loss of human resources, dislocations in the supply chain and total absence of telecommunications.

“PRIMEX mobilized all its resources to support businesses to ensure continuity of operations, looking for special incentives, financing and facilitating access to power generators,” said Rosado.

PRIMEX will receive technical assistance from IEDC to strengthen services to the local industry in business continuity ahead of an emergency or natural disaster. The initiative complements the Manufacturing Disaster Assistance Program, initiated and funded by the Manufacturing Extension Program of the U.S. Department of Commerce to identify problems facing the sector and provide support tools for recovery.