3M donates $100K through its ‘3MGives’ program to 4 P.R. nonprofits

Four Puerto Rico-based nonprofits split a $100,000 donation from 3M and its social action program, “3M Gives,” as part of a Hurricane María Disaster Relief assistance fund created to help in the humanitarian relief efforts on the island in the wake of the storm.

“For us at 3M it is very important to help and do our part for institutions that focus on helping the community, to see that empathy of the organizations and their interest in achieving a better island and better citizens, giving them a better quality of life, they make a difference,” said Lourdes Monteagudo, general manager of 3M Puerto Rico.

The benefited nonprofits are: ESCAPE, a family strengthening center that works on the prevention of child abuse and family violence on the island, with centers in Gurabo and San Germán; RACIEM, which in Spanish stands for Network of Youth Shelters, Institutions and Centers of Puerto Rico, also appreciates the help, which groups 104 shelters for children and adolescents ages 0 to 21 who have survived violence; Boys & Girls Club de Puerto Rico, which provides afterschool support to children and young people between the ages of 6 to 18; and, the United Way, which financially supports more than 130 nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico offering direct services to children, youth, adults and the elderly

3M has also contributed medical supplies such as: surgical tape, adhesive bandages, bandages, masks, stethoscopes, products for the prevention of infections and Ultrathon insect repellent. All these products were distributed directly to hospitals on the island under the Disaster Relief Foundation.