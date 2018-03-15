Registration period for comprehensive training program extended

For the benefit of dozens of companies that wish to participate in the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, the Puerto Rico Small Business & Technology Development Centers will extend the registration period for the cycle that starts April 3.

“We want to benefit as many local businesses looking to become world-class companies,” said Carmen Martí, executive director of PR-SBTDC.

Eligible entrepreneurs will be able to participate in the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, internationally recognized for promoting global competitiveness. Baldrige is aimed at getting companies to reach the next level exceeding their goals, increasing their performance and promoting sustainability, without losing sight of social responsibility.

“We must make sure that our companies are world caliber. This is the time to expand our markets and grow the economy through the strengthening and expansion of local businesses,” Martí said.

So far, more than 300 companies have participated in this program, namely Toledo & Co., Mennonite Health System, Los Cidrines, Maga Foods, Sofrito Doña Yiya and Ganaderos Borges.

The program is divided into seven modules comprising topics such as: organizational profile and leadership; strategic plans; consumer voice; metrics; workforce; operations and results.

“The program offers the opportunity to hear testimony and stories from successful entrepreneurs who have participated in previous editions. In addition, specialists will be trained in vital issues for healthy business growth,” Martí said.

The new start date will be April 3 and the program will have a duration of seven monthly sessions (one per criterion). For registration and additional information, visit www.facebook.com/prsbtdc or call 787-763-6811.