Restaurant sector leader urges ongoing compliance with safety protocols

July 10, 2020 171

Six weeks after the partial reopening of restaurant dining rooms after the lockdown called to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association, Marisol Vega, urged operators to uphold safety and hygiene protocols.

The group known as ASORE in Spanish established its own set of guidelines based on Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Restaurant Association’s recommendations.

“From the start of this emergency, ASORE members have been working together to develop measures for our industry that are much stricter than most states, which have allowed us to provide safe workspaces for our thousands of employees and consumers,” she said.

“Today, these protocols are still in force and we have seen how our industry in Puerto Rico has managed to maintain a very low level of COVID-19 infections,” she said.

She said restaurants — which have invested in additional security equipment and protocols — “cannot let their guard down and must be clear that as an association we demand strict compliance with established protocols and orders, and we reject any behavior that endangers the proper functioning of our businesses.”

“Immediate action must be taken against anyone who fails to comply with the security measures that we as an industry have established,” she said.