Rodríguez-Castro becomes Certified Healthcare Financial Professional

Contributor November 27, 2023
Francisco Rodríguez-Castro, CEO of Birling Capital Advisors, now holds a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional certification from HFMA.

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and Birling Capital Advisors have announced that Francisco Rodríguez-Castro, the founder, president and CEO of Birling Capital Advisors, recently became a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional (CHFP).

To earn the CHFP distinction, candidates must be HFMA members and complete HFMA’s Business of Health Care and HFMA’s Operational Excellence programs.

Rodríguez-Castro, an HFMA member since 2015 and participant in the HFMA Puerto Rico Chapter, attained the certification by demonstrating comprehensive knowledge and expertise in health care financial management.

“We recognize Francisco ‘Paco’ Rodríguez-Castro as a health care leader who has demonstrated an impressive depth of knowledge in health care financial management and business skills,” said HFMA CEO Joseph J. Fifer. “Earning this certification signifies a commitment to professional excellence.” 

The CHFP program equips professionals with a broad range of business and financial skills critical for success in today’s high-value health care environment. It attracts a diverse group of financial professionals, including clinical and nonclinical leaders, financial professionals, and health plan leaders.

HFMA also offers various other certification programs, including Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (FHFMA), Certified Specialist Business Intelligence (CSBI), Certified Specialist Physician Practice Management (CSPPM), Certified Specialist Managed Care (CSMC), Certified Specialist Payment and Reimbursement (CSPR), and Certified Specialist Accounting and Finance (CSAF).

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
