San Patricio Village launches campaign for food lovers of all ages, tastes

San Patricio Village in Guaynabo, home to Wilo Eatery & Bar and Bottles restaurants, and a number of other eateries for all tastes, has launched the #FoodieSanPatricioVillage campaign to highlight the culinary and gastronomic experiences available in the retail complex.

Restaurants Wilo Eatery & Bar, Bottles, Chophouse, Cayo Caribe, Ikebana, Chili’s, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden are the campaign’s featured eateries.

“This campaign is aimed at all ages and tastes, given that children and adults will want to visit one of these nine restaurants that offer delicious snacks, dishes, drinks and desserts,” said Adolfo “Tito “González, president of Empresas Caparra, noting the hashtag #FoodieSanPatricioVillage will be used throughout to create awareness and recognition of the culinary variety.