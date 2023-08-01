Sanabria & Associates marks 30 years in Puerto Rico with U.S. expansion

Ramón J. Sanabria, president of Sanabria & Associates

The locally owned accounting firm Sanabria & Associates, based in Caguas, recently celebrated 30 years of offering its services in Puerto Rico, reporting 32% growth in the last year.

As part of the plans to mark the 30th anniversary and looking to export its services, Sanabria & Associates confirmed plans to open offices in the state of Florida.

“Although the company’s work is carried out from our Puerto Rico office, we want to continue creating more and better jobs in this expansion plan. We know that the accountant is a trustworthy person, which is why it’s important to have local offices in each place we want to reach, but we aspire to grow our workforce in Puerto Rico to be able to reach the United States and the Caribbean,” said Ramón J. Sanabria, president of Sanabria & Associates.

“Our goal for the next 10 years is to have an office in at least 15” states, he said.

The firm offers several financial services such as business plans, financial projections, incorporations, and payrolls for individuals and corporations. Its clients include Empire Gas, Days & Towers, Sea Freight Logistics Inc., The Home Warehouse Inc., 360 Auto LLC, Farmacia Americana Inc., Academia Cristiana Cohélet Inc., Carrucini Distributors, and Professional Logistics.

The company’s goals also include assisting 1,500 entrepreneurs, for which it is organizing a free virtual event that aims to bring together Puerto Rican entrepreneurs who want to start their businesses and guide them through the process.

“We want to provide them with vital information on how to select the right entity for your business. In the virtual event, they will acquire key knowledge on how to properly incorporate their business, learn to register it and other essential financial topics that will contribute to the growth of small and medium-sized companies,” Sanabria said, adding that the event will be announced soon on the company’s social media pages.

Meanwhile, Sanabria said the firm is looking to help young certified public accountants who work for a firm and have the dream of opening their own company, preferably in their hometown. This project seeks to reach 35 CPAs in the next five years, generating $2.5 million annually in income and creating at least 200 jobs.

“At Sanabria & Associates, the key to our success has been training and guiding our clients with the financial services that we have offered uninterruptedly for the past 30 years. They are our colleagues more than customers,” Sanabria said.

“Being a key part of their growth is fundamental for us, such as the advice we offer them in the process if it is convenient for them to join or not,” said the head of the firm, which currently employs 12 associates across its different departments, namely customer service, marketing and communications, human resources, and administration.