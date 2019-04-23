SBA to host free workshops in P.R. to support federal contracting for disadvantaged small biz

April 23, 2019 86

The U.S. Small Business Administration Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands district office will conduct a series of workshops in San Juan over the next few months as part of its 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance program, to support socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses in their efforts to obtain federal contracts.

“The SBA is fully committed to providing small Puerto Rican firms with the training and technical assistance they need to better their chances of obtaining federal contracts and creating jobs,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“Over the course of several months, we will deliver individual workshops on topics such as construction quality management, how to prepare a federal proposal, and FAR Basics, among others,” she said.

The 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance Program provides training, executive education, and one-on-one consulting in a wide range of business activities, including marketing, accounting, opportunity development and capture, contract management, compliance, and financial analysis.

All courses are free of charge and will be conducted in English from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., as follows:

· USACE Construction Quality Management – May 17 at the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) San Juan Field Office at at Parque Las Américas I, 235 Federico Costa Street, Suite 200 in Hato Rey;

· Federal Contracting Opportunities Basics/Bootcamp – June 28 at the SBA District Office is located at 273 Ponce de León Ave., Plaza 273 Suite 510 in Hato Rey;

· “How to prepare a proposal for the federal government” – July 26 at SBA PR&USVI District Office;

· Understanding RFPs and RFIs – Aug. 23 at HUD San Juan Field Office; and,

· FAR Basics – Sept. 9, 2019 at HUD San Juan Field Office.

To register for the Construction Quality Management session, visit HERE. To register for all upcoming workshops, visit HERE.