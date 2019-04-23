Trailer Bridge, ATS Int’l golf tourney benefits Habitat for Humanity P.R.

April 23, 2019 107

Trailer Bridge Inc., in partnership with Anderson Trucking Service Inc. (ATS), announced the charitable results of “Build 2019” presented by Rally por Puerto Rico, its inaugural charity golf tournament of customers, partners and local business leaders, held at the TPC Dorado Beach East Course.

The one-day event was designed to maximize corporate giving and as a result produced more than $63,750 in donations to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico, the companies said.

“We’re excited to have brought this first of its kind event to the island in support of such a worthwhile cause and very pleased with the generous donations made by our partners to Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano.

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico received 100% of the proceeds from the event’s sponsorships contributed by participants. “Rally por Puerto” Rico was limited to 72 player participants and donations were made by 37 companies totaling $63,750, the companies stated.

“Trailer Bridge and ATS covered the entire cost of the event so all participant and sponsorship funds would go directly to helping this incredible organization,” said ATS International Director Jay Thomassen.

“We’re very committed to continuing to help provide relief and assistance to our local community and so we’ve organized Rally por Puerto Rico in a way to have the most impact and provide the most support possible,” said Trailer Bridge General Manager Jacob Wegryzn.

Trailer Bridge and ATS have a long-standing commitment “to support the communities it calls home” through volunteering and financial support.

“We’re proud of our long-term partnership of servicing the Puerto Rico community and our new relationship with Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico and are excited to see it blossom alongside the many other organizations Trailer Bridge and ATS support each and every year,” the companies stated.