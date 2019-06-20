Scrub Island Resort partners with Coldwell Banker to sell 5 luxury villas

June 20, 2019 233

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, a AAA Four Diamond resort in the British Virgin Islands, has teamed up with real estate brokers Coldwell Banker BVI to sell five new luxury villas.

With expansive views of the Caribbean’s turquoise waters and surrounding islands, the five private villa estates range from two to six bedrooms and offer between 3,000 and more than 6,000 square feet of space.

Perched atop one of the highest points on Scrub Island, the grandest villa in the collection is The Spinnaker House. Listed for $5 million, this six-bedroom, six-bath estate features stunning southward Caribbean views across the channel to Marina Cay and Tortola.

The Drake House is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa on the southern tip of the island. With breathtaking views of Sir Francis Drake Channel, Marina Cay and Tortola, The Drake House will be ready for occupancy in July and is listed for $4.5 million. The other villa in the four-bedroom collection, The Reef House, is listed for $4 million and overlooks one of the largest reefs of Scrub Island, providing a shimmering palette of blues.

For a more intimate retreat, buyers can choose between two exceptional three-bedroom villas — The Shoreline House and The Leeward House. One of the island’s most secluded villas, The Leeward House offers a bird’s-eye view of North Beach during the day and fantastic stargazing by night. The Leeward House is offered at $3.6 million and will make its debut later in 2019.

Boasting close proximity to the water’s edge and the Ixora Spa, The Shoreline House will also be unveiled later in 2019 and is priced at $3.5 million.