Seed gets accepted into Techstars startup accelerator

Alexiomar Rodríguez, founder and CEO of Seed.

Seed, a community-based, gamified music business learning platform, has been accepted into the Techstars accelerator program, founder Alexiomar Rodríguez announced.

Rodríguez, who is a music lawyer, founded the platform with the goal of empowering the next generation of music creators and industry leaders. The platform will join Techstars’ latest cohort of startups and receive mentorship, resources, and funding to help take the company to the next level.

Seed addresses the lack of access to education in the music industry by providing a one-stop shop for music business education that is interactive, fun, and community-driven.

The platform aims to bridge the gap between education and industry by creating a more diverse, inclusive, and transparent music industry that is better equipped to meet its changing needs.

“We’re thrilled to be accepted into the Techstars program,” said Rodríguez. “This is a huge step forward for our company, and we are excited to work with the Techstars team to take Seed to the next level.”

“We believe that by providing access to music business education, we can help to create a more diverse, inclusive, and transparent music industry that is accessible to everyone,” he said.

With its ever-growing catalog of bite-sized courses and lessons, users can learn and improve their music business skills with interactive courses and skill tests, gain points and stand out in our leaderboard with professional certification. Users can also interact with a community of like-minded individuals and build a network of industry professionals.

The Techstars program will provide Seed with access to a global network of mentors, resources, and funding to help the company grow. The program will also provide Seed with access to a network of potential investors and partners, which will be invaluable as the company looks to raise its next round of funding from private investors to accelerate its business expansion in international markets.

The company has three full-time employees: Andrea Paola Collazo-Borralí, Wilfred Diaz, and Rodríguez, all born and raised in Puerto Rico. Music lawyer George Arroyo is also a long-time collaborator of the platform.

Seed was part of Puerto Rican accelerators Pre18 (Gen 3), Parallel18 (Gen 9), and the Bravo Family Foundation’s Rising Entrepreneurs Program (2022 cohort), raising more than $100,000 in grants and prizes.