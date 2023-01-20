Airbnb Community Fund donates $75K to EcoExploratorio

The EcoExploratorio is located at the Plaza Las Américas mall in Hato Rey.

The Ecoexploratorio Inc., a Puerto Rico-based nonprofit specializing in developing multiple areas of the sciences, has received a $75,000 donation from the Airbnb Community Fund, a program run by the short-term rental platform focused primarily on sustainability.

The local nonprofit was selected for its contributions to meteorology, aerospace, climate change, natural resources conservation and environmental sciences, as well as STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) disciplines.

The Ecoexploratorio is one of two Caribbean entities selected to be part of the Airbnb Community Fund, which donated more than $2 million to sustainability programs in Latin America. The other, Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Center (GTRCMC), is in Jamaica.

Both organizations focus on climate change adaptation and tourism resilience to reduce the impact of hurricanes in the region.

“We’re delighted to add tourism resilience as an important component of sustainability through our work in the Caribbean, we are confident that the donations will support local communities in preserving the countries’ natural and cultural heritage for future generations,” said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb Public Policy and Communications director for Central America and the Caribbean.

The Airbnb Community Fund was created in 2020 to distribute $100 million (through 2030) to help strengthen communities around the world.

The current round of funding distributed more than $6 million in grants to more than 20 organizations working to protect the planet and promote sustainability and environmental conservation, in 19 countries on six continents, including Latin America.

“As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, EcoExploratorio, Inc. relies on generous donations from individuals and corporate donors, in-kind donations and volunteers to help us provide exhibits and programming that spark imagination in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said Ada Monzón, founder of the EcoExploratorio.

“Thanks to the support of friends like Airbnb, EcoExploratorio, Inc. – Museo de Ciencias de Puerto Rico has become a leader in Puerto Rico as an informal STEM Education center, funded by philanthropic partners since 2014, impacting thousands of students, teachers and the general public annually from our current space at Plaza Las Americas,” she said.

In addition to protecting local biodiversity and wildlife, the 2022 Airbnb Community Fund is also focused on promoting climate resilience efforts in the Caribbean through supporting EcoExploratorio in Puerto Rico and GTRCMC in Jaamaica.