Seguros Múltiples, Evertec, AES make executive appointments

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes several executive appointments in a cross-sector of industries based in Puerto Rico.

Luis Cordero

Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples gets new president

The Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico has named Luis Cordero as president, to give continuity to the company’s strategic growth plans on a short-, medium-, and long-term basis, Iván Otero-Matos, chairman of the firm’s board, said.

Cordero has been at the company for more than 40 years, during which time he has held several positions, from salesperson, manager of several branches to, most recently, vice president of communications, sales and marketing of Grupo Cooperativo Seguros Múltiples.

In his new role, Cordero’s priority is not only to maintain, but also to grow the competitiveness, stability and solidity of Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, implementing business strategies focused on better serving the new market realities, the company confirmed in the announcement.

He will give continuity to the development of the strategic growth plan that Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples began to implement in 2019 and that will be in force until 2023. That will require continuing to innovate and strengthen technological tools to offer a better and more efficient service to its policyholders.

That said, this year its parent company Grupo Cooperativo Seguros Múltiples will launch several new services to the insured and claimants of the Cooperativa to become more effective.

Diego Viglianco

Phillip E. Steurer

Evertec announces management changes

Evertec announced management changes, including the addition of Diego Viglianco as chief operating officer and naming Philip Steurer, formerly Evertec COO, as chief strategy officer.

Viglianco most recently served as the CEO of Interbanking, S.A, a digital financial ACH/Real Time payments company headquartered in Argentina. Previously, Viglianco has held senior management positions with Prisma Medios De Pago S.A in Argentina, MasterCard in Argentina and Miami, USA, and Promocion y Operacion S.A. de C.V. (PROSA) in Mexico. Viglianco holds an MBA in Economy and Business Administration from ESEADE University, Argentina and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from University of Salvador, Argentina.

Meanwhile, Steurer most recently served as COO and joined Evertec in 2012. Before joining the company, Steurer worked for more than 11 years at First Data Corporation, where he last served as senior vice president, Latín America and Caribbean. Steurer holds an MBA in Finance from Indiana University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Notre Dame.

Samuel Arroyo-Arzuaga

AES Puerto Rico appoints new brand, marketing and communications manager

Energy provider AES Puerto Rico appointed Samuel Arroyo-Arzuaga as brand, marketing and communications manager.

Arroyo-Arzuaga, a graduate of the Ana G. Méndez University has extensive experience in the area of corporate marketing, communications, administration and operations.

Throughout his career of more than 17 years, Arroyo has served as a communications strategist in the local and federal governments, along with a diverse portfolio of local and international brands as evidenced by his online professional profile.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.