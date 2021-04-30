FEMA grants $7M to rebuild recycling centers, municipal landfills

Recycling centers islandwide are getting Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for repairs. (Credit: Brenda Reyes)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently approved nearly $7 million to repair damage caused by Hurricane María at several landfills and recycling centers throughout the island, the agency announced.

“We’ll continue to collaborate with the government of Puerto Rico and municipal governments for the development of their recovery projects. This award consists of more than $5 million for twelve landfills and the remainder for seven municipal recycling centers,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico, José G. Baquero.

Of these funds, $100,700 is earmarked for repairs to the Juana Díaz landfill. In addition to serving over 50,000 residents, the landfill also serves several neighboring municipalities, businesses and industries in the southern area of Puerto Rico.

According to the municipality, this facility receives between 300 and 400 tons of non-hazardous waste daily, roughly 5% of all municipal solid waste generated daily in Puerto Rico.

The award also includes more than $56,000 for the Loíza Municipal Recycling Center. The facility processes between 50,000 and 64,000 pounds of recyclable materials a month, including textiles, plastic, refrigerators, scrap metal, motor oil, cooking oil and cardboard.

Loíza Mayor Julia Nazario said the repairs to be completed at the recycling center’s administrative areas will help these return to their pre-hurricane capacity.

In addition, $17,000 was approved for repairs at the Orocovis municipal recycling center. This facility, which has remained in operation after the hurricane, processes some 800,000 pounds of recyclable material per year, such as cardboard, newspaper and plastic, among others.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.