SME Sales Booster event slated for Sept. 22

SME Puerto Rico will share set of sales, communication, and business growth tools. (Credit: Pkstudio | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME) will host the SME Sales Booster event, making a call to sales teams, entrepreneurs, and business owners to “Connect, collaborate and it grows.”

The event will take place Sept. 22 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center with an agenda of talks and dynamics aimed at changing the way of thinking and facing business challenges, as well as best practices and consultative sales and communications techniques, the professional group stated.

“Connect, one of the theme pillars of the event, sets the tone at 2 p.m. and a networking cocktail will close the agenda providing a venue that allows the participants to expand their business opportunities,” said Yara Márquez, director of the organizing committee and regional manager CAC of EKN Solutions.

“In addition, the concepts that our guest speakers will present apply to anyone interested in strengthening their communication and sales skills,” she said.

The educational program begins with a dynamic entitled “Break with limiting beliefs: Growth mindset” by Alexandra Suárez, founder of Lateral Strategy. Through this activity, concepts such as adaptability, growth mentality and its possibilities, how to generate questions and listen effectively, as well as collaboration, will be worked on.

Carlos Cusnier-Albrecht, international speaker, and coach, will follow with a conference focused on “Consultative Selling: The way to gain trust and relationship with customers.” This model will allow the prospects to understand and interact with the buyer and increase sales by developing a long-term relationship with the customers, according to the event description.

After a short break, Yesenia Yantín, commercial business manager at Ricoh Digital Services, will give a talk on “How important the customer experience is and how it affect sales,” targeting on demand generation, the role of sales in the digital transformation of companies and the evolution of the B2B market in a digital environment.

Communications Strategist Vanessa Marzán, CEO of Comm4Success, ends the meeting with the “Talk Less, Connect More” conference, through which she will offer communication tools to help sales professionals connect in a hybrid world, from how to get ROI to videoconferencing, to a toolbox to enhance your personal and commercial brand.

Marzán will also bring exercises to connect that they can put into practice at the networking cocktail.