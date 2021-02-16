SME to host virtual Sales Summit Feb. 18-19

The virtual event will mark this year’s Professionals Salespersons Week and will serve as an alternative for salespeople and business owners to participate in the training sessions.

The impact of digital commerce and the new consumption patterns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic outline the agenda of the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association’s (SME, in Spanish) SME Sales Summit coming up on Feb. 18-19.

The first day’s educational program kicks-off with the “Virtual Engagement Masterclass” seminar, offered by sales expert Víctor Antonio, from Sellinger Group, with tactics to optimize virtual sales; Alan Taveras from Brands Of, will speak about digital commerce in his presentation “Best practices and eCommerce opportunity in Puerto Rico;” and, Ivonne D. Arroyo from FranklinCovey presents how to develop successful communication with existing customers and prospects through her “Initiating New Sales Opportunities in Challenging Times” conference. The morning schedule ends with the “Transforming ourselves in times of crisis” session by Lily García, focused on how to identify strengths for managing change in personal and professional life.

In the afternoon, as an added value, supervisors and salespeople interested in honing their leadership skills in the face of crisis situations, restructurings or refocusing of strategies, have the option of participating in the “Leading in Turbulent Times” session with Ivonne D. Arroyo of FranklinCovey. The day closes with a mixology class presented by Serrallés.

The second day begins with the “Perspective 2021 from the pandemic to recovery,” presentation by economist Gustavo Vélez from Inteligencia Económica, who will discuss the current economic outlook and sectors with growth opportunities. This is followed by a panel discussion on “Success stories transforming sales opportunities,” headed by Bettina Mercado from Bettina Cosmetics; Jorge Toledo of Toledo & Co.; Ricardo M. García Zayas of FCA Caribbean LLC (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles); and Juan Parra, president of JP Team LLC.

More conferences are on the afternoon agenda, which will include presenters Víctor Lleras of Víctor Lleras Strategies, Carlos Cobián of Cobián Media and a presentation by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce on available incentives.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.