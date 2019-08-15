Spotery receives $225K Nat’l Science Foundation grant for geo-location project

August 15, 2019 171

Spotery receives $225K National Science Foundation grant for geo-location project

Spotery, a company that operates a system to manage under-used space in Puerto Rico, received a $225,000 grant from the National Science Foundation and its Small Business Innovation Research program to conduct research and development for a “Geolocation Name System Development” project.

The goal of this project is to build an open, dynamic, tailored geolocation repository that serves as the foundation for the next generation of geolocation-enabled applications, including autonomous and Internet-of-Things-related solutions, and the output of which can be used in data analytic models for forecasting health, weather, and population growth and/or spread, according to the NSF website.

The grant runs from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

“NSF is proud to support the technology of the future thinking beyond incremental developments and financing the most creative and impactful ideas in all markets and areas of science and engineering,” said Andrea Belz, division director of the NSF’s Industrial Innovation and Associations Division.

“With the support of our research funds, any deep-tech startup or small business can guide basic science toward meaningful solutions that address huge needs,” she said.

“We’re pleased to have been chosen through a highly competitive process. This validates the potential of our innovation,” said Juan Padilla, co-founder of Spotery.

“Now we begin a process of interviews to adapt our concept to different industries, so we hope to have the support of professionals in each one,” he said.

The research and development process begin with a series of interviews to investigate current processes and how they can impact innovation. Professionals from industries such as health, education, distribution, utilities, telecommunications and government will be interviewed regarding their use of geolocations, their needs and expectations, Spotery officials said.