Puma Energy opens 4 service stations, 2 with convenience stores in San Juan, Guaynabo

Puma Energy Caribe announced the opening of four service stations in San Juan and Guaynabo, two that integrate the Super 7 convenience store concept.

The new gas stations are included in a previously announced $80 million investment, which is creating more than 500 direct and indirect jobs, Puma Energy Caribe General Manager Víctor Domínguez said.

Two new service stations are located on Fernández Juncos Ave. in Santurce and in Guaynabo, which include the Super 7 concept, which is open 24.7. The other two stations are on San Patricio Ave. in Guaynabo and the other in Condado.

In April, Domínguez announced that Puma Energy would be renovating about 230 service stations under a new brand image. In addition, he announced the official launch on the island of 90 new convenience stores under the Super 7 brand. Before the end of 2018, 15 new Super 7 stores will be operating, the executive said.

The first convenience store was opened at the Puma service station on the Los Angeles marginal road in Carolina earlier this year.

Jacquelyn Santiago, retail manager for Puma Energy, said this is the first phase of the renovation of the Puma network of stations, which will continue for the next three years, injecting additional investment in Puerto Rico.