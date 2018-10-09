VarMed Transport, Uber Health launch service to drive patients to doctor’s visits

October 9, 2018 745

If you are one of hundreds of people who depend on family, friends or the public transportation system to get your medical appointments, know that VarMed Transport together with Uber Health, have launched a service to drive patients to their medical appointments.

Through the launch, VarMed Transport has become the first provider chosen to offer Uber Health services in Puerto Rico, the company confirmed. VarMed Transport will be available initially in the San Juan metropolitan area, 24/7.

“Our mission is to ensure that patients can conduct their screening tests periodically, so that they increase adherence and can have a better quality of life,” said José Vargas, president of VarMed Transport.

“Many of our seniors do not make their medical appointments due to lack of transportation, either because they cannot drive, it is difficult to coordinate with their families or they live alone,” he said.

“In addition, sometimes the public transport system is limited and private alternatives can be expensive and have a long waiting time to pick up the patient,” he added. “With this in mind, we joined the Uber Health platform, through which users can coordinate their trip to medical appointments over the phone.”

VarMed Transport has a call center on the island to handle medical transportation services offered through Uber Health. The number to call to coordinate transportation is 787-705-0770.

This new service will compete with long-time industry player TransCita, which has been driving patients to their appointments for a decade, as this media outlet reported.