TransCita marks 10 years of transporting patients to medical appointments

Written by Contributor // April 27, 2018 // In-Brief // No comments

TransCita, a company dedicated to offering transportation services to Puerto Rico’s disabled and elderly population to and from medical appointments, is marking its 10th anniversary, company executives confirmed.

“It seems like yesterday we started with five employees and five passenger vans in a small office in San Juan, and today we have about 475 employees committed to providing quality service and a varied fleet of 210 vehicles, distributed through 20 bases around the island for better service and passenger reach. Our commitment is to offer door-to-door secure and customized service,” one of the founding partners, Melvin Román-Acosta, said.

Over the past 10 years, TransCita has been committed to the welfare of Puerto Rico and its passengers, implementing social responsibility initiatives to help educate passengers in areas such as nutrition, hygiene and available aid after Hurricane María.

“Our 10 years in the industry have been possible thanks to the support and confidence we have received from our customers, passengers and staff,” said TransCita President Juan C. Jiménez-Bosques.

“Helping them access their medical appointments and health commitments helps us provide a better quality of life,” he said.

“It is important to note that no successful path is achieved alone. Along the way, we have had great business partners, excellent health institutions we serve and an incomparable team of employees,” Jiménez-Bosques said.