Statistics Institute’s website includes new section on Hurricane María’s economic, social impact

January 15, 2019 107

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announced the establishment of a new section in its website that compiles a series of reports related to the social and economic impact of Hurricane María on Puerto Rico.

The section entitled “Studies on the Economic and Social Impact of Hurricane María” is located in the Hurricane María link. The new section currently has some 20 studies in total including the following: “Estimates of Post-Hurricane Maria Exodus from Puerto Rico by the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College of the City University of New York;” “Preliminary Estimate: Cost of Damages by Hurricane María in Puerto Rico” by Estudios Técnicos Inc. and “The Impact of Hurricane María on Puerto Rico’s Children: Initial Analysis and Recommendations the Institute of Youth Development.”

The new section responds to compliance with the course of action assigned to the Institute in Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s Economic and Disaster Recovery Plan.

“The team at the Institute invested many hours and made a great effort to collect and organize dozens of studies on the economic and social impact of this hurricane,” said Orville M. Disdier-Flores, acting executive director of the Institute.

“The studies are produced by local, state and federal agencies, as well as other institutions interested in the subject. We will continue updating this section so that everybody have access to complete, reliable, and fast and universal access on the consequences of this hurricane in Puerto Rico,” said Disdier-Flores.