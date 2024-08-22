STEM scholarships, 3D printing studio announced in Puerto Rico 

A young student examines a 3D-printed model of the Eiffel Tower at Hexagon 3D Printing Studio in Ponce.

The Puerto Rico science trust and Azmat A. Assur Foundation launch initiatives to advance education and tech.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust and the Azmat A. Assur Charitable Foundation have launched an initiative to advance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education across the island.

The initiative includes the Azmat A. Assur Future Science Scholars Award, which will provide four public school students pursuing STEM fields with $5,000 scholarships annually, totaling $100,000 over five years.

In addition to the scholarships, the initiative will allocate $75,000 to the professional development of public school STEM teachers. Each year, this funding will allow 25 teachers to obtain STEM+AI certification offered by the trust, enhancing their ability to integrate advanced STEM concepts into their teaching.

“The Azmat A. Assur Charitable Foundation is thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust,” said Ann Marie Assur, president of the foundation. “This initiative reflects the values of my late husband, Azmat Assur—education as a catalyst for change. By supporting STEM leaders and empowering educators, we are investing in Puerto Rico’s future. We believe this collaboration will nurture bright minds, elevate educational standards, and contribute to an innovative technological landscape.”

“We believe that through this collaboration, we will nurture bright minds, elevate educational standards, and contribute to a vibrant and innovative technological landscape on the island,” she added.

The collaboration aims to empower students and enhance teacher training while providing resources to drive educational and technological development in Puerto Rico. The project is led by the trust’s STEM Education & Workforce Development Program.

“Empowering teachers and students is a unique opportunity to elevate the standard of education in our country, ensuring that STEM careers and subjects receive the interest and importance they deserve in the technological world we live in,” said STEM & Workforce Program Director Jorge Valentine. “We are proud to facilitate these opportunities.”

3D printing studio opens in Ponce

As part of its STEM Workforce Program, the trust has also inaugurated Hexagon, a 3D printing studio at the Prudencio Rivera Martínez building in Ponce. This space offers advanced technology access to teachers, students and the public, expanding educational and technological capacities in the southern region.

The Hexagon project was funded by a $15,000 donation from the Ángel Ramos Foundation, matched by the trust, and a $125,000, five-year commitment from the Azmat A. Assur Charitable Foundation, with collaboration from Emergent Tools.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support innovation, education and workforce development in Puerto Rico,” said trust CEO Lucy Crespo. “Through this partnership, we are truly empowering students and educators in a scalable manner by investing funds within a long-term strategy that promises impactful results.”