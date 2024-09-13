Univ. of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, opens advanced 3D metal printing lab

The University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez’s, new 3D metal printing lab.(Screenshot)

The new facility enhances research and industry collaboration with cutting-edge technology.

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Mayagüez campus’ (RUM) College of Engineering has inaugurated a state-of-the-art laboratory equipped with advanced 3D metal printing technology. This facility, located in the Department of Industrial Engineering, was made possible through two grants, including one from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

Cristina Pomales-García, interim dean of engineering, said: “We are inaugurating the facilities of this 3D metal printer. It’s an innovative piece of equipment, which isn’t unique in Puerto Rico, but it is the only one within the UPR system intended for academic, research and industrial purposes.

“This equipment came as a result of a grant from the Department of Defense, led by Oscar Marcelo Suárez and a team of collaborators who had the vision to bring it here. This represents the advancement of education and human talent with cutting-edge technology.”

Pomales-García explained that the technology involves depositing metal powders and fusing them with a powerful laser beam to create complex three-dimensional components, a process that requires stringent safety measures. The lab is equipped with special devices and controls to ensure the equipment operates safely.

This project was supported by Ricky Valentín and Pedro Quintero from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, along with other faculty from Industrial Engineering and Materials Science. A second grant from the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust funded the construction of the lab, enabling faculty and graduate students to conduct research and collaborate on industry and federal projects.

Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, emphasized the importance of the facility: “We were informed that the institution had received this funding and grant from the Department of Defense to establish this capability in Puerto Rico. They needed support with building the physical infrastructure.

“We are now capable of 3D printing metals. We already have 3D printing capabilities for other filaments, using polymers and other materials. We are just starting to explore printing with organic materials, but this is extremely important. This capacity can be utilized in sectors such as aerospace, biomedicine and biotechnology.”

RUM Chancellor Agustín Rullán-Toro highlighted the significance of the new facility for both the institution and the College of Engineering: “With this new facility, we expect researchers from Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering to incorporate this equipment into their proposals. Additionally, they can include it as part of their economic models to secure external funding from various agencies and industries to conduct testing here.

“The initial proposal involved $500,000, which included the equipment. The installation, training and preparation of this room exceeded $100,000.”

During the inauguration, it was noted that this initiative will likely attract additional grants, more technological resources, and further support for expanding the faculty and acquiring new equipment at the Mayagüez campus.