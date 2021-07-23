Type to search

In-Brief

Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital raises $50K to build Ponce facility

Contributor July 23, 2021
Share
Steven Anthony Children's Hospital officials on their Walk of Hope.

The Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital (SACH) in Ponce recently raised $50,000 in the second Walk of Hope that toured 12 municipalities in the southern region.

The effort got support from municipal governments, backers the organization who joined on the route to make their contributions, the Club de Leones de Puerto Rico and private company Pentac Manufacturing, SACH President Iván Rafael Ayala-Cruz said.

The funds raised will be used, in their entirety, to cover the costs of permits for the construction of the first phase of the remodeling of the treatment and research center, located in the former Children’s Shelter on Villa Street in Ponce.

“These costs exceed $60,000,” said Ayala-Cruz.

The SACH’s mission is to increase the survival rate and prevent patients from leaving the island. The hospital facility will have 50 beds and will provide specialized services to children and teens with cancer. It will also provide in-hospital services across the medical complex.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Hospital Damas in Ponce is ‘test driving’ $2M robotic surgery system
Contributor July 20, 2021
Tourism Co. backs $9M renovations of 3 southern Puerto Rico hotels
Contributor July 9, 2021
Green House opens cannabis dispensary in Ponce with certification event
Contributor June 4, 2021
$15M Aloft Ponce opens, adding hotel rooms to Puerto Rico’s southern region
Contributor April 14, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Hospital Damas in Ponce is ‘test driving’ $2M robotic surgery system
Tourism Co. backs $9M renovations of 3 southern Puerto Rico hotels
Green House opens cannabis dispensary in Ponce with certification event
$15M Aloft Ponce opens, adding hotel rooms to Puerto Rico’s southern region
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.