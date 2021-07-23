Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital raises $50K to build Ponce facility

Steven Anthony Children's Hospital officials on their Walk of Hope.

The Steven Anthony Children’s Hospital (SACH) in Ponce recently raised $50,000 in the second Walk of Hope that toured 12 municipalities in the southern region.

The effort got support from municipal governments, backers the organization who joined on the route to make their contributions, the Club de Leones de Puerto Rico and private company Pentac Manufacturing, SACH President Iván Rafael Ayala-Cruz said.

The funds raised will be used, in their entirety, to cover the costs of permits for the construction of the first phase of the remodeling of the treatment and research center, located in the former Children’s Shelter on Villa Street in Ponce.

“These costs exceed $60,000,” said Ayala-Cruz.

The SACH’s mission is to increase the survival rate and prevent patients from leaving the island. The hospital facility will have 50 beds and will provide specialized services to children and teens with cancer. It will also provide in-hospital services across the medical complex.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.