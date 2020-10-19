Swiss firm NEWS expands footprint to Puerto Rico

October 19, 2020 455

In the midst of the crisis caused by the pandemic for Puerto Rico’s business and economic sectors, Switzerland-based NEWS (Navigating in Times of Change) is expanding its operations to Puerto Rico, it announced.

The company that seeks to “impart a unique and specific methodology enable organizations and companies overcome challenges in uncertain times” is adding Puerto Rico to its footprint via local consulting firm New Ways Solutions Consulting Group, represented by Professor Walter Santaliz-Rivera and Economist Francisco Montalvo-Fiol.

“We live in a world that experiences rapid change and high levels of uncertainty. Change has become the new norm. The COVID-19 pandemic has served to accentuate this new normal, so adapting to change is not enough,” said Montalvo-Fiol.

“For this reason, we’ll work with N.E.W.S. given its proven methodology has been able to help countless companies globally,” he added.

N.E.W.S. teaches a methodology using the compass tool to achieve effectiveness in times of change, Santaliz-Rivera said.

“It’s a structured and systematic framework based on the metaphor of a compass that consists of answering four fundamental questions: Where are we going? What’s the plan? What motivates us? What is stopping us?,” he added.

Several companies and organizations in Puerto Rico in the manufacturing, distribution, insurance and health sectors have used the N.E.W.S. solutions to optimize their strategies and operations in the short and medium term, as its methodology can be implemented both in times of crisis such as those we are experiencing, as at any other time, they said.

Both professionals have more than 30 years of experience as management consultants to a wide range of companies and organizations in the public and private sectors in Puerto Rico, the United States and Latin America. Santaliz Rivera and Montalvo Fiol actively participate in the academic, business and industrial sectors on the island.

