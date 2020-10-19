Foundation for Puerto Rico launches ‘For Good’ fundraising campaign

October 19, 2020 284

Responding to the back-to-back crises that have affected Puerto Rico since 2017 — Hurricane María, the January 2020 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic — Foundation for Puerto Rico has launched the “For Good” initiative to continue its philanthropic work throughout Puerto Rico.

The nonprofit’s virtual fundraising campaign offers people three ways to help: “Raffle for Good,” “Auction for Good” and “Partner for Good.” The latter is aimed at businesses or individuals that wish to become Foundation for Puerto Rico allies.

The raffle and auction are conducted through the Rally Up platform and feature several items, services and experiences for all tastes and budgets. Meanwhile, the nonprofit has enlisted the sponsorship of partners to carry out a virtual auction.

Among them are artist POP BeMe, Petrus Gallery, Reinhold, Claro, Sam’s Club, the former Major League Baseball player Jorge Posada, who donated an autographed ball, as well as NBA player JJ Barea, and designer Stella Nolasco, among others.

“The more people who participate in this initiative, either by buying raffle tickets or by bidding for their favorite item at the auction, the greater the impact we can have in our communities. Therefore, we are calling on everyone to join this effort and together contribute to a total recovery for Puerto Rico,” said Foundation for Puerto Rico President Annie Mayol.

The raffle and the auction will take place during the months of October, November and December. Each month, people will have the opportunity to opt for new items, services and/or experiences, nonprofit officials said.

