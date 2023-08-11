T-Mobile donates $50K to nonprofits in Puerto Rico/USVI

Cathy Pérez, Customer Experience Manager at T-Mobile, announced to children and young people from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico a donation of $10,000, granted through T-Mobile's Difference Maker Award program.

T-Mobile has announced a donation of $50,000 to selected nonprofits in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

T-Mobile Puerto Rico employees chose five local nonprofit organizations to each receive $10,000: El Comedor de la Kennedy, Pediatric Hospital Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, San Francisco de Asis Animal Shelter, and My Brother’s Workshop in the USVI.

The Difference Maker Award is presented to the top-ranked area based on T-Mobile’s Leaderboard each quarter. The team can take pride in knowing their performance placed them at the top spot, as the “best of the best” in overall business performance.

“Our Puerto Rico team is unlike any other. For years, they have led the way in showcasing how localized partnerships can provide unmatched opportunities to grow our brand while providing best-in-class experiences. Puerto Rico has been the example to follow in so many ways! So, it’s no surprise they continue to deliver an outsized contribution to our business,” said Jon Freier, president of the T-Mobile Consumer Group.

“T-Mobile Puerto Rico recognizes the hard work and commitment of these organizations and their volunteers,” said Jorge Martel, general manager for T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

“I’m proud of the dedication our employees put in every day at their jobs and in their communities. We’re building something truly amazing as we make meaningful investments in our network, our customers and our people, and we won’t stop,” he said.

The organizations that received $10,000 each are:

El Comedor de la Kennedy

This organization aims to eradicate food insecurity in Puerto Rico. It does not receive federal or state grants and relies on donations and volunteers. The organization provides hot meals and small boxed food to children, seniors and college students. It distributes 3.5 million pounds of food monthly. Its founder, chef Iván Clemente, is well-respected for his work and for his advocacy for children.

Fundación Hospital Pediátrico (Pediatric Hospital Foundation)

As the only supra-tertiary pediatric hospital in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Fundación Hospital Pediátrico cares for more than 8,500 children a year, 90% of whom come from low-income families. It will use the donation to support the emotional health program for extended-stay patients.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico

It provides after-school programs and services for children and youths aged 6 to 18, creating a safe and nurturing environment where they can develop leadership skills and achieve their academic, personal and professional goals. The organization has 11 clubs across Puerto Rico, including Vieques.

Santuario de Animales San Francisco de Asís – Animal Rescue

Located in Cabo Rojo, it is the first animal sanctuary on the west side of Puerto Rico. It is also one of only four no-kill shelters on the island.

My Brother’s Workshop – USVI

Established in 2007, this nonprofit organization offers hope, healing and purpose to at-risk youth in the USVI through comprehensive mentorship, education, counseling, job training and placement.