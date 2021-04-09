T- Mobile unveils #5GFORAll plan, as it blankets 80% of Puerto Rico

Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

Wireless carrier T-Mobile will be giving customers a free upgrade to 5G through its #5GFORAll plan, as it continues to expand its next-generation network across Puerto Rico. The carrier has achieved more than 80% of network coverage in all areas of the 78 municipalities, including Vieques and Culebra in the past year.

Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico, said that about a third of the network already has integrated the ultra-capacity spectrum and the 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum provided through the merger a year ago with Sprint.

“We need to connect those in living in areas where it’s most needed. We have the goal of continuing to close the digital gap and in 2021, when T-Mobile will increase its 5G coverage by 12%, one of the highest growth rates in recent years,” said Martel.

Meanwhile, he said that its 5G network speeds have increased by 23% compared to the last quarter and 41% compared to the first quarter of 2020. 5G allows better quality in video calls, higher definition with 4K quality, greater access to video games, and ultra-fast hotspot service, among others.

“We have increased the 5G speed because we continue to integrate this spectrum. We have greater capacity, it allows us better quality, it allows us better 5G speed,” said Martel.

The company is emphasizing network growth in rural areas, a move that will generate jobs in those towns and communities over the next few years.

During the virtual press conference, Martel also announced a new initiative called “Hometown Experts,” through which a community expert will be the official T-Mobile representative in their community.

“Think of it as a one-man store, but without a traditional display case. Hometown Experts will do most of the things our brick-and-mortar experts do, including connecting people to T-Mobile’s 5G network. For the next two years, T-Mobile plans to hire 2,500 Hometown Experts in 2,500 small cities in the United States and in Puerto Rico,” he said.

T-Mobile is also expanding its distribution network with the recent opening of stores in Ponce, Aguadilla, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Best Buy.

“We’re creating hundreds of jobs and beyond the direct jobs. From the jobs we have in the retail stores we have created this 5G initiative for everyone. We create more jobs specifically in rural areas in which we are carrying a more robust signal to benefit access to the network and implementing a robust telecommunications infrastructure with accessible products and services. It is key to the economic development of these communities,” he said.

As for the 5G Unlimited Data for all plan, customers will be able to trade up to both unlimited data and full access to T-Mobile’s 5G network.

Ana Bisbal-López is a student majoring in Journalism and Radio Production and Marketing at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She believes media coverage is a necessity, which is why people deserve to have access to unbiased and truthful media platforms.