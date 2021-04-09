Puerto Rico Tourism Co. launches program to boost island’s cultural offer

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado (center) flanked by representatives of the island's cultural sector.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. wants to put the island’s vast portfolio of cultural and heritage resources in the spotlight.

To that end, officials announced the start of the Cultural Tourism program, which the public corporation has developed with the goal of “refocusing and strengthening” the promotion and marketing efforts — both locally and abroad — on that sector.

As part of the plan, the agency established an alliance with the Musical Arts Corporation and the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra.

“This is one of the first initiatives that we’re developing under the Tourism Co., to continue strengthening our destination’s cultural and to promote the evolution of this niche market, adapting to the current needs of our sector,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said.

Among the initiatives grouped under this program, the Tourism Co. recently signed an interagency agreement with Musical Arts Corporation through which a series of videos featuring places of high tourism value on the island will be co-produced including 12 musical pieces performed by the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, he said.

“The coronavirus has had a devastating economic impact on the artistic and cultural sector. Through this initiative, our desire is to put the spotlight on several regions of Puerto Rico by promoting Cultural Tourism through the artistic excellence of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra,” said the Musical Arts Corporation’s Acting Director Darnie Muñoz-Marrero.

Among the locations to be featured in the videos for the musical pieces — in collaboration with the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture are: the Fortín San Jerónimo, in San Juan; the Porta Coeli Religious Art Museum, in San Germán; the Cautiño House, in Guayama; and the Dos Bocas Lake, in Utuado.

The content will be used to promote the destination, in the Tourism Co.’s internal tourism platform “Voy Turisteando,” as well as by Discover Puerto Rico, for promotional efforts abroad.

Other initiatives that the Tourism Co. is developing include plastic and performing arts events, exhibitions, international fairs and festivals, the promotion of exchanges, cultural routes and programs, and business training, among others.

Kiara Visbal-González





My name is Kiara S. Visbal and I’m an 18-year-old college student. I’m currently a freshman at Sacred Heart University in Santurce, majoring in journalism. Writing is my number one passion, and I strongly believe that the world wouldn’t be the same without media coverage.