Taco Bell Foundation, Ashoka launch Ambition Accelerator program

The Ambition Accelerator will focus on the challenges that currently impact people of diverse backgrounds, working toward the equitable access that young innovators need to lead society into a better future for all.

Taco Bell, the Taco Bell Foundation and Ashoka are launching the Ambition Accelerator, a new program specifically designed to help young people seeking to make change in their communities and around the world.

“For the past 60 years, we’ve not only focused on craveable and accessible food, but strived to enact change and drive creativity in our team members and our fans,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell and vice chairman of the Taco Bell Foundation Board of Directors.

“The Ambition Accelerator is yet another way that we’re celebrating innovative thinking with accessibility at the core, and I’m excited to hear the bold ideas of our next generation,” he said.

Anyone from the U.S. and all U.S. territories aged 16 to 26 are now able to submit ideas for how to tackle society’s most pressing issues — whether it’s addressing climate change, advocating for social justice, building a more equitable and inclusive society or solving for other critical issues in their communities.

Applications are being accepted through July 21, 2022, with applicants encouraged to apply as a team, as only teams will be eligible for a chance to win the grand prize of up $25,000, plus a trip to Taco Bell’s headquarters to pitch their ideas.

Taco Bell is teaming up with Ashoka, a global network of leading social entrepreneurs, to provide an opportunity for young people to access the resources they need, fuel the ambitions of young leaders, and inspire a society that recognizes that the power to shape the future belongs to all of us.

“Our goal is to inspire a society that recognizes the power that every individual has to identify problems and take action,” said Tia Johnston Brown, Executive Director of Ashoka Youth Years U.S.