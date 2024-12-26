The Back Room, new $2M speakeasy, opens in Caguas

The Back Room’s entrance is concealed within the Pilatus Lounge, located in Sector Sixty6, Caguas.

The new venue opened to the public earlier this month.

The Back Room, a speakeasy tucked behind the Pilatus Lounge at Sector Sixty6 in Caguas, has officially opened its doors following a $2 million investment. The multisensory experience promises to “redefine the art of tasting,” its owners at Rich Port Restaurants said.

One of the highlights of the 3,196-square-foot venue is its exclusive cocktail menu, designed by award-winning bartender Ariel Rosario, creator of the Signature Cocktails platform and ambassador of The Perfect Serve.

With more than 25 years of industry experience, Rosario brings his deep knowledge and creativity to curate a menu that aims to surprise even the most discerning palates. Each cocktail reflects his mastery, blending innovative techniques with sophisticated flavors.

“I feel very proud of what we have developed as a team. Being able to bring new ideas and implement them in a concept as unique as The Back Room Speakeasy is a goal I had set for some time, and here I was able to achieve it,” said Rosario, who will also be in charge of ensuring the quality of the product and service.

“Our goal is to make each customer feel special. The Back Room is not just a place; it is a destination. Here, hospitality is personalized to satisfy each customer, whether you are a cocktail connoisseur or simply looking for a different night out,” said Luis Albino, director of operations at Rich Port Restaurants, the company behind The Back Room Speakeasy.

Located behind a secret door, the speakeasy offers a space where curiosity is sparked and the senses are ignited, delivering a “wow factor” in each experience. Since its opening, it has exceeded expected reservations, making its debut weekend on Dec. 14 a success.

The Back Room will operate exclusively by reservation here.