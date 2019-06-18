Tourism Co. sponsors 2nd ‘Voy Turisteando’ fair in Ponce

June 18, 2019 47

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company, in keeping with its commitment to inform about the diversity of options available to all residents so that “Puerto Rico is always our best vacation,” will hold its second “Voy Turisteando” event.

On June 22, the agency will highlight the tourist spots along the island’s so-called Porta Caribe region, which comprises the island’s southern region.

The event will take place in Ponce, as part of the agency’s mission to decentralize tourism outside the San Juan metropolitan area, Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

As in the first “Voy Turisteando” fair held last October in the Paseo La Princesa de San Juan, each region — Porta Atlántico, Porta Caribe, Porta Cordillera, Porta del Sol, the eastern and metro regions — will have the tourism industry representatives located in regional pavilions.

Hotels, hostels, bed & breakfasts, inns, tour operators, tour guides, restaurants, gastronomic inns, casinos, and facilities and attractions for anyone looking to enjoy a romantic getaway, a family trip or an adventure with friends will participate in the activity.

There will also be musical groups, folkloric dances, orchestras, local artists, demo kitchens, and contests with prizes, the agency said.

“Puerto Rico is an excellent choice to experience a world-class vacation. People from all over the world travel to enjoy the attractions that the residents of the island have access to throughout the year,” Campos said.

“The Tourism Co.’s intention is that the local public learns about the variety of our offer and how accessible a stay, excursion, or activity is for all budgets,” she said.