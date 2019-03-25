Toyota, Navy join to offer operational excellence methodologies workshop

Puerto Rico is once again playing host to the third annual Yees Lean, Leadership & Innovation Event, April 8-11 at the Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde.
Young
Entrepreneurship Education System, or Yees, is a company dedicated to high impact business
education, which together with Toyota Connected and the Navy, will hold workshops for a
maximum of 100 people, organizers announced.
With the mission of continuing to
help corporate owners, divisional managers, team leaders and agency heads to
develop a culture of continuous improvement, Nigel Thurlow, head of Toyota
Connected and Brian “Ponch” Rodríguez, NAVY veteran and founder of
AGLX, will offer for the first time in Puerto Rico an intensive event of
certifications on continuous improvement and operational excellence.
This event will be an active
business learning space where attendees will take two workshops aimed at
achieving four certifications: ICAgile Certified Practioneer, Toyota Connected
Certification, Professional Scrum Master Iandwill be valid to credit 16
contact hours in category C of theScrum
Alliance Educational Units.
To
achieve the certifications, participants will have the opportunity to take two
workshops. The first will be focused on how to develop high performance teams
and will be offered by Rodríguez.
Through
simulations, which use the same programming developed to train the elite teams
of the militia, doctors, commercial pilots, among others, the attendees will
experience, observe and modify team work so instead of being a team of experts,
they become in an expert team.
The other workshop will focus on the SCRUM and Agile
methodologies to achieve agility in companies based on the experience and
practices used by Toyota. Thulow, creator of “Scrum The Toyota Way,” an
approach that combines the deep teachings of the production system of this
company with the Scrum methodology, will offer this workshop for the first time
outside of Toyota, so participants will receive a unique training opportunity,
organizers said.
