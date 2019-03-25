Toyota, Navy join to offer operational excellence methodologies workshop

March 25, 2019 212

Puerto Rico is once again playing host to the third annual Yees Lean, Leadership & Innovation Event, April 8-11 at the Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde.

Young

Entrepreneurship Education System, or Yees, is a company dedicated to high impact business

education, which together with Toyota Connected and the Navy, will hold workshops for a

maximum of 100 people, organizers announced.

With the mission of continuing to

help corporate owners, divisional managers, team leaders and agency heads to

develop a culture of continuous improvement, Nigel Thurlow, head of Toyota

Connected and Brian “Ponch” Rodríguez, NAVY veteran and founder of

AGLX, will offer for the first time in Puerto Rico an intensive event of

certifications on continuous improvement and operational excellence.

This event will be an active

business learning space where attendees will take two workshops aimed at

achieving four certifications: ICAgile Certified Practioneer, Toyota Connected

Certification, Professional Scrum Master Iandwill be valid to credit 16

contact hours in category C of theScrum

Alliance Educational Units.

To

achieve the certifications, participants will have the opportunity to take two

workshops. The first will be focused on how to develop high performance teams

and will be offered by Rodríguez.

Through

simulations, which use the same programming developed to train the elite teams

of the militia, doctors, commercial pilots, among others, the attendees will

experience, observe and modify team work so instead of being a team of experts,

they become in an expert team.

The other workshop will focus on the SCRUM and Agile

methodologies to achieve agility in companies based on the experience and

practices used by Toyota. Thulow, creator of “Scrum The Toyota Way,” an

approach that combines the deep teachings of the production system of this

company with the Scrum methodology, will offer this workshop for the first time

outside of Toyota, so participants will receive a unique training opportunity,

organizers said.