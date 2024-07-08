Type to search

In-Brief

Toyota’s ‘Trust Academy’ campaign wins Gran Cúspide award

Contributor July 8, 2024
Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is featured in one of the winning ads.

The car brand also received awards for its “Vampiro” campaign.

Toyota de Puerto Rico, the Toyota Dealer Association and its ad agency Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi received the Gran Cúspide award for its “Trust Academy” campaign featuring Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano at the Cúspide National Advertising Festival, which aims to recognize creativity in the industry.

The campaign, designed to promote the “Toyota Safety Sense” initiative, also won gold in the Influencer Use category.

“For years, Toyota has innovated by telling great stories, awakening the passion of its followers, and securing its position as the most remembered automobile brand for more than 20 years. This has been thanks to the constant commitment to excellence and innovation in Puerto Rico,” said Gerard Berlinski, marketing manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico.

The Toyota Dealer Association reached a new milestone with the Toyota “Trust Academy” campaign, featuring a “high level of entertainment that reflects the boldness of the brand,” it stated.

The commercial is based on developing a resistance test to demonstrate advances in safety technology with the Toyota Safety Sense system, with the collaboration of Puerto Rican icon José Feliciano.

Another recognized project was the “Vampire” commercial for Toyota Service Centers, which won bronze in the Automotive Products and Accessories category and silver in the Cinematography category.

The brand captured the public with the story of a vampire named Dante and his long life with a Toyota. With this spot, the brand wanted to create a direct connection between the durability of Toyota cars and the service the consumers receive at Toyota Service Centers, highlighting as a campaign line: “Even those that last forever need the best maintenance.”

“These results reaffirm our commitment to always bringing the best to our customers, always focused on strengthening our presence in the local market,” said Berlinski.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Chevrolet Puerto Rico launches new ad campaign
NIMB Staff July 8, 2024
Execs. named in advertising, tourism, media, education
Contributor January 30, 2024
Love Creative Thinkers marks 1st anniversary
Contributor October 18, 2023
41st edition of Cúspide competition receives 600 submissions
Contributor August 7, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

“Adopting the Circular Economy for solid waste and managing it locally could generate 36,000 jobs.”
– Citizens’ Victory Movement and Puerto Rico Independence Party gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau

 

“It is time to eliminate economic barriers for small businesses, to make it easier to obtain a use permit, to have a system that serves the people.”
– New Progressive Party candidate Jenniffer González

 

“My vision is one in which the government becomes a facilitator and overseer and establishes the necessary structures for generating economic activity.”
– Popular Democratic Party candidate Jesús Manuel Ortiz

 

“The foundation to achieve [job opportunities] is to facilitate the development of our economy, where the person, the family and the community are the great actors of change.”
– Proyecto Dignidad’s gubernatorial candidate, Javier Jiménez

Related Stories

Chevrolet Puerto Rico launches new ad campaign
Execs. named in advertising, tourism, media, education
Love Creative Thinkers marks 1st anniversary
41st edition of Cúspide competition receives 600 submissions
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.