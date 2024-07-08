Toyota’s ‘Trust Academy’ campaign wins Gran Cúspide award

Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is featured in one of the winning ads.

The car brand also received awards for its “Vampiro” campaign.

Toyota de Puerto Rico, the Toyota Dealer Association and its ad agency Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi received the Gran Cúspide award for its “Trust Academy” campaign featuring Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano at the Cúspide National Advertising Festival, which aims to recognize creativity in the industry.

The campaign, designed to promote the “Toyota Safety Sense” initiative, also won gold in the Influencer Use category.

“For years, Toyota has innovated by telling great stories, awakening the passion of its followers, and securing its position as the most remembered automobile brand for more than 20 years. This has been thanks to the constant commitment to excellence and innovation in Puerto Rico,” said Gerard Berlinski, marketing manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico.

The Toyota Dealer Association reached a new milestone with the Toyota “Trust Academy” campaign, featuring a “high level of entertainment that reflects the boldness of the brand,” it stated.

The commercial is based on developing a resistance test to demonstrate advances in safety technology with the Toyota Safety Sense system, with the collaboration of Puerto Rican icon José Feliciano.

Another recognized project was the “Vampire” commercial for Toyota Service Centers, which won bronze in the Automotive Products and Accessories category and silver in the Cinematography category.

The brand captured the public with the story of a vampire named Dante and his long life with a Toyota. With this spot, the brand wanted to create a direct connection between the durability of Toyota cars and the service the consumers receive at Toyota Service Centers, highlighting as a campaign line: “Even those that last forever need the best maintenance.”

“These results reaffirm our commitment to always bringing the best to our customers, always focused on strengthening our presence in the local market,” said Berlinski.