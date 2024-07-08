Chevrolet Puerto Rico launches new ad campaign

Veteran skater Roberto Cortés, known in the scene as Boligoma, starred in one of the ads recorded at RVE Skatepark in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico.

Produced on the island with local talent, the company is unveiling its new brand image.

With the slogan “Si algo te gusta, que dure para siempre” (“If you like something, let it last forever”), Chevrolet recently launched its new local ad campaign that highlights the brand’s attributes and legacy by designing vehicles to meet consumer expectations.

The campaign, produced in Puerto Rico with local talent, showcases Chevrolet’s new brand image and modern models with sporty and stylized lines, targeting a younger audience while maintaining “its legacy of quality and distinctive safety,” officials said.

“Chevrolet is an icon of the Puerto Rican market that generation after generation has been in our lives, and for decades has established itself as a symbol of durability and efficiency,” said Miguel López, president of the Puerto Rico Dealer Marketing Association (PRDMA), which represents Chevrolet in Puerto Rico.

López also noted that the new campaign “highlights the value of the classic and being faithful to what defines you, regardless of age.”

The campaign features two executions. The first stars surfer Brian Toth, who represented Puerto Rico in the Surfing World Cup, filmed at the beaches of Aguadilla. The second features veteran skater Roberto Cortés, known as Boligoma, filmed at the RVE Skatepark in Quebradillas.

Both versions showcase the redesigned 2024 Chevy Trax, the compact SUV awarded as best vehicle by Cars.com and listed among Car & Driver’s 10 best SUVs. The Chevy Trax is noted for its vibrant exterior, spacious interior and cutting-edge technology.

“Being young is a choice, an attitude toward life, and that is Chevrolet: a brand that always remains young, with a great legacy of quality. In this campaign, Chevrolet makes a statement based on its own experience: What is good, what you like, should last forever,” said Juan Carlos Rodríguez, creative director of Love Creative Thinkers, an advertising agency behind the campaign.

Production company Moriviví Films produced the campaign, which began airing in June.