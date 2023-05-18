Treasury announces tax-free weekend for hurricane supply purchases
The Puerto Rico Treasury Department announced a tax-free weekend for purchases of items used to prepare for the hurricane season, slated for May 26-28. The agency noted that specific items listed will be exempt from the Sales and Use Tax (IVU, in Spanish).
“During that period, retail sales of certain items and equipment included in Administrative Determination No. 23-02 are exempt from payment of the IVU,” said Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés.
The period runs from 12 midnight on May 26 to 11:29 p.m on May 28.
The list of articles that will be tax-exempt during that weekend includes:
- Containers, tanks and cisterns for fuel and water and maintenance equipment
- Storm shutters
- Fittings, anchors, and screws
- Wood in poles and untreated panels
- Ropes and moorings
- Construction zinc panels
- Non-perishable food, such as emergency meal kits, which contain food supplies for emergency situations
- Water
- Cleaning and sanitizing items
- Parts and products for repair and maintenance of generators and emergency solar equipment, which includes all generator maintenance products and equipment
- Portable generators whose price does not exceed $3,000
- Individual batteries or packs (AAA, AA, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Battery or alternative energy operated lamps, flashlights, candles and matches
- Emergency solar equipment
- Tools such as drills, disc saws, hammers, and other equipment associated with the process of securing the property, such as tree and limb cutting tools, screws and washers, nails, turnbuckles and metal cables, manual and motorized saws, shovels, augers, gloves, glasses, helmets, safety pants and any type of chain, file, or mechanical part necessary to fix or use the mentioned equipment. Nor will they pay IVU for tool combos or their batteries
- Gas stoves and burners, not including grills or barbecues
- Gas in cylinders and tanks
- Emergency or rescue stairs
- Hurricane shutters
- Axes and machetes
- Non-electric can openers
- Portable refrigerators
- Fire extinguishers
- Battery-operated smoke or carbon monoxide detectors
- First aid kits
- Ground anchoring system or ground mooring kit
- Reusable or artificial freezing items
- Mobile phone batteries and chargers
- Portable, two-way, and weather band radios
- Fans operated with batteries or alternative energy
- Tarps or other flexible and waterproof material
The agency noted that sales under layaway plans, rain checks and purchases made by mail, telephone, email or online, as well as gift certificates, will qualify for the IVU exemption if they are purchased or paid for during the stipulated period.
Leave a Comment