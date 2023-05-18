Treasury announces tax-free weekend for hurricane supply purchases

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Water tanks are among the items that will be sold tax-free during the last weekend in May. (Credit: Gveter2 | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Treasury Department announced a tax-free weekend for purchases of items used to prepare for the hurricane season, slated for May 26-28. The agency noted that specific items listed will be exempt from the Sales and Use Tax (IVU, in Spanish).

“During that period, retail sales of certain items and equipment included in Administrative Determination No. 23-02 are exempt from payment of the IVU,” said Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés.

The period runs from 12 midnight on May 26 to 11:29 p.m on May 28.

The list of articles that will be tax-exempt during that weekend includes:

Containers, tanks and cisterns for fuel and water and maintenance equipment

Storm shutters

Fittings, anchors, and screws

Wood in poles and untreated panels

Ropes and moorings

Construction zinc panels

Non-perishable food, such as emergency meal kits, which contain food supplies for emergency situations

Water

Cleaning and sanitizing items

Parts and products for repair and maintenance of generators and emergency solar equipment, which includes all generator maintenance products and equipment

Portable generators whose price does not exceed $3,000

Individual batteries or packs (AAA, AA, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Battery or alternative energy operated lamps, flashlights, candles and matches

Emergency solar equipment

Tools such as drills, disc saws, hammers, and other equipment associated with the process of securing the property, such as tree and limb cutting tools, screws and washers, nails, turnbuckles and metal cables, manual and motorized saws, shovels, augers, gloves, glasses, helmets, safety pants and any type of chain, file, or mechanical part necessary to fix or use the mentioned equipment. Nor will they pay IVU for tool combos or their batteries

Gas stoves and burners, not including grills or barbecues

Gas in cylinders and tanks

Emergency or rescue stairs

Hurricane shutters

Axes and machetes

Non-electric can openers

Portable refrigerators

Fire extinguishers

Battery-operated smoke or carbon monoxide detectors

First aid kits

Ground anchoring system or ground mooring kit

Reusable or artificial freezing items

Mobile phone batteries and chargers

Portable, two-way, and weather band radios

Fans operated with batteries or alternative energy

Tarps or other flexible and waterproof material

The agency noted that sales under layaway plans, rain checks and purchases made by mail, telephone, email or online, as well as gift certificates, will qualify for the IVU exemption if they are purchased or paid for during the stipulated period.