Type to search

In-Brief

United Retailers Association to host 8th edition of its Health Congress

Contributor May 12, 2023
This year, under the slogan “Perspectives and Challenges of health in 2023,” a panel of experts including industry personalities will provide information on a number of topics.

As part of its commitment to Puerto Rico’s health service providers, the United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) will host the eighth edition of its 2023 Health Congress, slated to take place May 18 at the Sheraton Hotel at the Puerto Rico Convention Center District in Miramar.

This year, under the slogan “Perspectives and Challenges of health in 2023,” a panel of experts, including industry personalities, will provide information on the following topics: work stress and “burnout” and their impact on the mental health of the workforce; improving the patient experience in medical offices; protecting against medical malpractice claims; debunking myths and exploring realities about diabetes; understanding autism as part of neurodivergence; updates on health programs and benefits from Washington; and sensitivity and competence in LGBTTQ health care.

“In this 8th edition of the Health Congress, we will have a variety of topics that range from new offers in medical programs and insurance, to how doctors can improve the patient experience and legal issues related to how to protect yourself against medical malpractice claims,” said CUD President Lourdes M. Aponte.

“In addition, we will have talks related to the attendees will be able to benefit from eight hours of continuing medical education credits and will be comfortable because they will be provided with breakfast, lunch and at the end of the activity will host a cocktail,” she said. The event will begin at 8 a.m. For tickets, click here or send an email.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico’s retail sales reach $2.8B in Feb., up 4.8% YOY
Contributor May 8, 2023
Burlington Stores to open new locations in Puerto Rico
Contributor April 6, 2023
MegaFresh Supermarkets on track for continued growth
Contributor August 29, 2022
Oceania opens ‘pop-up’ store in Barceloneta
Contributor April 27, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The most harmful conduct for the fiscal health of a municipality is when it spends more than it receives. Generating more income than expenses is the first step toward good fiscal health.”

— ABRE Puerto Rico’s Municipal Fiscal Health Index.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico’s retail sales reach $2.8B in Feb., up 4.8% YOY
Burlington Stores to open new locations in Puerto Rico
MegaFresh Supermarkets on track for continued growth
Oceania opens ‘pop-up’ store in Barceloneta
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.