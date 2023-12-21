USDA Rural Development awards $125.1M to 5 Puerto Rico towns to repair landfills

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cabo Rojo received $3.9 million to construct a new cell in its landfill. (Credit: Google Earth)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Rural Development agency has awarded $125.1 million in disaster assistance funds to the municipalities of Cabo Rojo, Guayama, Jayuya, Juncos and Lajas, for repairs to their municipal solid waste landfills damaged by hurricanes Irma, Maria and Fiona.

USDA Rural Development offers more than 70 programs and initiatives that support rural families and farmers impacted by domestic and global economic issues.

“USDA’s investments will ensure that Puerto Rico can withstand future natural disasters and support a thriving and sustainable economy,” said Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

“These projects will also address environmental and health concerns and put the landfills in compliance with federal and state statutes and regulations including the resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and the Sanitary Landfill System Regulation of the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources,” he added.

The funding is part of a $163.4 million supplemental grant from the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, intended for repairs to water and solid waste systems affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017.

Of this amount, $102.9 million is allocated for repairing and rebuilding Puerto Rico’s hurricane-damaged landfills, with the remainder for water system repair projects for the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) and non-PRASA community water systems.

The funding breakdown is as follows:

Cabo Rojo received $3.9 million to construct a new cell in its landfill.

Guayama received $28.4 million for a new cell, culvert relocation, and a recycling and bale and wrap facility.

Jayuya received $29.6 million to close and build a new cell and establish a recycling and bale and wrap facility.

Juncos received $23.6 million to close a cell and construct three new ones.

Lajas received $17.2 million to close two cells and build three new ones.

This funding, from the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2023, assists communities in repairing damages from presidentially declared disasters in 2022, including Hurricane Fiona.