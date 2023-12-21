$7M The Wheel complex joins entertainment mix in San Juan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Wheel complex in the Puerta de Tierra neighborhood of San Juan.

Flat Iron LLC and developer Solid Core Construction Group have announced the upcoming launch of The Wheel, a $7 million state-of-the-art Ferris wheel and entertainment complex in San Juan’s Puerta de Tierra neighborhood.

Modeled after iconic structures like the London Eye and the High Roller in Las Vegas, The Wheel “represents a new era of urban entertainment and economic revitalization in the heart of Puerto Rico,” its owners said.

Set to open on Jan. 15, 2024, the project is expected to boost the local economy by creating jobs, as well as be a pivotal development in enhancing San Juan’s profile as a tourism destination.

“Our vision with The Wheel is to create not just an entertainment space but to sculpt a landmark that embodies the spirit and resilience of San Juan. Standing at 110 feet with 24 state-of-the-art cabins, this Ferris wheel is set to become an iconic part of our skyline, offering breathtaking views and a unique perspective of our beautiful city,” said Lukas Macniak, president of Solid Core Construction Group and co-founder of Flat Iron, the parent company of The Wheel Project.

“The Wheel is more than an entertainment venue; it’s a symbol of Puerto Rico’s growing status as a world-class tourism destination. We’re proud to join the ranks of other global entertainment centers, offering a unique experience that enhances the island’s appeal to international visitors,” Macniak noted.

Besides the Ferris wheel, The Wheel complex will include such attractions as a warehouse-style food court with food truck-style eateries, a central bar and an upper-level multi-use entertainment center.

The culinary offerings at The Wheel will range from classic favorites like pizza and tacos to exotic options such as live fire Argentinian-style grilling, the owners said.

A Beer Garden will open in April 2024. It will be operated by The Semilla Group, which owns KÁNE, Semilla Kitchen & Bar, Vine, and Sablee in San Juan. Besides beers, it will serve wine and German-style food. Siete Santos will offer Neapolitan-style pizza.

Other features include an ice cream truck and stands for popcorn, churros, cotton candy and more.

“With a phase 1 investment of roughly $7 million, The Wheel is a major catalyst for economic growth. We’re projecting the creation of five to six direct jobs in the Ferris wheel area, dozens of jobs in our entertainment facilities, and 50-plus indirect jobs in sectors like construction and supply chain management,” Macniak said.

“Our commitment extends beyond entertainment. We are creating a space that celebrates Puerto Rican art and music, fostering community engagement and enhancing the cultural vibrancy of San Juan,” Macniak added.

“So, the main building of the property will showcase a masterpiece by Puerto Rican graffiti artist Joshua Santos, better known as Bik Ismo, from Arecibo, supporting The Wheel’s commitment to local arts,” he added.