Vesalius medicinal cannabis clinic opens in Río Piedras

Pharmacist John Reyes, who has 33 years of experience, opened a medicinal cannabis clinic in Río Piedras called MC Logistics, operating under the Vesalius network.

With the goal of looking out for the quality of life of patients, particularly those who use a variety of pharmaceutical products, the clinic will market “methods that represent better absorption for the patient,” Reyes said, while stressing the need for monitoring.

According to Reyes, recent studies on the island have shown that 62 percent of patients with cancer or other debilitating conditions used cannabis as an alternative or to complement their treatment but do not notify their doctor.

“We believe in the dispensary patient and patient-physician relationship. That way, we can monitor the dosage and the product that best fits the patient’s condition,” Reyes said.

“This is very important because patients with debilitating conditions use many pharmaceutical products, which is what we call the ‘multipharmacy,’ and you have to know exactly how to handle that with medicinal cannabis. That is an unknown factor that have to educate about,” Reyes added.

In addition to the advice of doctors, MC Logistics patients have at their disposal a wide range of services to supplement their treatment, he said.

The dispensary will have available for patients products such as the cannabis flower, patches, creams, inhalants, edibles, vaporizing, tinctures and troche. There is also an in-clinic shop to sell accessories, such as wallets, to carry the products.

Clinic hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and as of Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.