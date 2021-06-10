Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady to use San Juan as homeport in ’22

The Resilient Lady is a brand-new $710 million ship operated by Virgin Cruise Lines.

United Kingdom’s cruise line Virgin Voyages has chosen San Juan as the homeport for the Resilient Lady ship, which will offer trips in the Caribbean starting in November 2022.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel Pizá-Batiz confirmed published reports, saying “we’re very happy that new cruise lines have considered the unique attributes of the island as a destination.”

“Undoubtedly, 2022 will be one of resumption and recovery of the cruise ship industry in Puerto Rico after COVID-19,” he told News is my Business.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Resilient Lady is a brand-new $710 million ship operated by Virgin Cruise Lines, and the third in its lineup of luxury cruises. It will enter the rotation next year, when it will begin sailing out of Piraeus, Greece, in August 2022 offering round-trip cruises during a three-month stretch.

In November 2022, it will make a one-way, 11-night trip from Lisbon, Portugal to San Juan, its new homeport in the Caribbean.

The ship will offer a few different itineraries with port stops in Tortola, Barbados, Aruba, St. Lucia, Curacao, St. Kitts, Martinique, and Antigua, according to industry publication Cruisefever.net.

The Resilient Lady has capacity for between 2,770 and 2,860 passengers and 1,160 cruise members in 1,408 cabins. The ship has 17 decks, nine of which have passenger cabins. All passengers must be 18 and older to travel on Virgin Voyages.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details





Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.